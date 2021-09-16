Any patches of fog greeting Thursday’s early risers should clear by 8 a.m. or so, and the cloudy skies that will cap daytime thermometers at about 77 degrees also signal approaching storms, forecasters said.

A cold front, whose dense air can lift warm, moisture-rich air ahead of it so vapors can condense into rain drops, will stall in the tri-state area through Friday, the National Weather Service advised.

The odds of showers and storms are 50% on Thursday. They decline to 40% Thursday night and on Friday, and then mostly clear skies are forecast through the weekend and into Wednesday.

Temperatures during the days will mostly rise into the upper 70s — several degrees warmer than usual — and descend into the low 60s at night, the weather service said.

Chance of storms today

While downpours on Thursday initially look more likely for interior sections of the region, they could become more widespread, especially later, the weather service advised.

"The best chance for additional showers and storms will be in the afternoon after the atmosphere becomes more unstable from daytime heating, though it will be overcast through the day," it said. "With high moisture content, any thunderstorm can produce locally and briefly heavy rainfall, which may result in nuisance and poor drainage flooding."

Yet, it noted, "there is still considerable uncertainty as to where, if any, heavy rain will fall."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Friday, there is a high risk of rip currents, due to a low pressure system that was several hundred miles south-southeast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks at 2 a.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. That system has a 70% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression over the next few days.

Even if the system becomes a tropical depression, a cyclone with winds that reach 38 mph winds for at least one minute, it is expected to turn northwest and remain out to sea.

"Regardless of development, the system could bring high surf to portions of the southeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts later this week," the hurricane center said.

Possible storm-inducing factors on Friday include an upper level jet streak, where the air blows swiftest, sweeping off the New England coast, the weather service said, explaining that areas located to the right of that pattern can experience severe thunderstorms.

"Chances for showers lower Friday night with mainly dry conditions getting reestablished from west to east," it said. "Across the interior, with low level moisture, cooling of temperatures, and lighter winds, patchy fog is expected to develop Friday night into early Saturday morning."

A possibly rain-bringing cold front will draw near the tri-state region on Saturday.

"There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across northeast New Jersey, (the) Lower Hudson Valley, New York City, western parts of Long Island as well as southwest Connecticut," the weather service said.

And then a high pressure system establishes itself over the Northeastern Seaboard, which means clear skies are predicted, as its falling air dries and cools.

That pattern should deliver the weekend’s sunny skies, which should stretch into midweek.

Saturday likely will be the warmest day, with thermometers possibly rising into the low 80s, the weather service said — about five degrees above normal.