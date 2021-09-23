Thursday’s early overcast skies will likely herald rain, which could be intense at times and could be accompanied by thunderstorms, gusts of wind topping 58 mph and possibly even a tornado, forecasters said.

Friday’s forecast is much the same, and then the weekend should be clear, bright and mild, with daytime highs in the low 70s and night time lows in the 60s. Those ranges should continue through next week.

The storms, developing along a cold front slowly reaching the tri-state area from Pennsylvania, led the National Weather Service to warn of a slight — 10% to 20% — risk of excessive rain and a marginal — 5% to 10% — risk of severe thunderstorms across Nassau County, northeast New Jersey, New York City, and the lower Hudson Valley.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Nassau County, northeast New Jersey, New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, and southern Fairfield County from 4 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Rain may fall at rates of half an inch to one inch an hour, with as much as three inches drenching some spots, causing scattered flash flooding in areas that drain poorly or along small creeks and streams.

"Any thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain as airmass will be warm and humid," thanks in part to a stream of moist air sweeping north from the Gulf of Mexico, the weather service said.

That air is carrying more vapor — about two inches if it all condensed and fell — than usual for this time of year in New York City, Nassau, southwest Connecticut and to the west through northeast New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley, it said.

On Thursday, the weather service said, "The heaviest of the showers will still be west of the forecast region by the start of the evening."

The worst of the downpours should reach western Long Island, New York City, northeast New Jersey, southwest Connecticut and the lower Hudson Valley by 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and end around 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, it said.

And for central and eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, the heaviest rains will begin around 10 p.m. Thursday and last into 6 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday.

Eastern Suffolk and southeast Connecticut may escape the most intense rainfall and storms.

However, those areas may be the last to clear as that cold front takes its time heading out to sea.

"Showers may linger across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut for the first half of Saturday night as the cold front will be slow to shift east," the weather service said.

Thursday’s chances of rain are 40%, rising to 90% Thursday night before retreating to 70% on Friday, and they they should ease to 20% that night.

And if anyone finds the ocean tempting, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook because there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday evening.

The delightful weekend weather will be courtesy of a rain-clearing high pressure system that should also deliver a pleasant Monday, before the rain may return on Tuesday and clear off by Wednesday.