Long Island's weather on Thursday will be temperate and breezy, with a high of 48 degrees and winds gusting to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Upton called for a cloudy morning giving way to sun before a clear night, with temperatures dipping to 30 degrees.

Two more days of warmth are predicted, with a sunny high of 46 degrees on Friday and a high of 49 on Saturday.

Winter will return with a vengeance Saturday night into Sunday, when the weather service predicts a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and a low temperature of 26 degrees.

Sunday could bring more snow and a high of 32 degrees. Frigid temperatures will return, with overnight lows in the teens Sunday night and early next week.