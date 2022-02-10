TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Temperate and breezy; snow possible this weekend

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Long Island's weather on Thursday will be temperate and breezy, with a high of 48 degrees and winds gusting to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Upton called for a cloudy morning giving way to sun before a clear night, with temperatures dipping to 30 degrees.

Two more days of warmth are predicted, with a sunny high of 46 degrees on Friday and a high of 49 on Saturday.

Winter will return with a vengeance Saturday night into Sunday, when the weather service predicts a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and a low temperature of 26 degrees.

Sunday could bring more snow and a high of 32 degrees. Frigid temperatures will return, with overnight lows in the teens Sunday night and early next week.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

