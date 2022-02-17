Forget March.

It's February weather that figures to roar like a lion Thursday, with howling winds, near-gale force gusts and heavy rain all in the forecast as Long Islanders move through the day into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Thank a storm system moving through the area for any inconvenience.

The good news, the weather service said, is that most of the worst of it will be late Thursday into Friday. The bad news is winds will steadily increase in strength throughout the day Thursday and figure to be 30 to 40 mph by nightfall, with gusts as strong as 65 mph expected overnight, before subsiding Friday.

A high wind warning is in effect for all of Long Island from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Friday, with a gale warning in effect for New York Harbor, the western Long Island Sound and all Atlantic Ocean continental shelf and slope waters 20 nautical miles or more offshore. That warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through to 1 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

For western Nassau bays a small craft advisory will be in effect, while a storm warning is in effect for eastern bays, the eastern Long Island Sound and all Atlantic Oceans waters within 20 nautical miles.

The weather service said Long Island can expect damaging winds to "bring down numerous tree limbs," as well as scattered downed trees and power lines. Power outages are also possible.

High-profile vehicles, including trucks and most SUVs, will also encounter hazardous wind conditions that could cause instability, the weather service said. Officials are advising caution for those who must drive.

Forecasters are calling for heavy rain late Thursday, including thunderstorms, with increasing winds and those near-gale force wind gusts.

The approaching system brings an immediate jolt of warmer weather into the area, with pre-dawn temperatures already close to 50 degrees Thursday. A high in the mid-50s is expected.

But don't expect any of it to last long.

As the system passes out of the area Friday those warmer temperatures will leave with it.

The weather service says Long Island can expect temperatures to drop back into the low 20s Friday night with a chance of snow flurries Saturday, temperatures in the teens Saturday night and a high of 33 degrees on what figures to be a sunny Sunday — all before moving back into the 50-degree range next week.