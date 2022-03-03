Chances are Long Islanders are waking up to rain showers — or the aftermath of rain showers — Thursday morning. But don't fret, there's sunshine ahead.

But that sunshine might not come Thursday for some of Long Island.

The National Weather Service said there was a 60% chance that showers would continue throughout the day for much of the Island. There is also a chance gathering morning cloud cover will dissipate into sunny skies in the afternoon. But, far from guaranteed.

Early morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s will steadily fall Thursday and a new weather front will move into the area, chasing the rain away but lowering temperatures dramatically.

Expect lows Thursday night to fall back into the teens, with wind chill values as low as 10 degrees in some places.

The high Friday, when weather service forecasters believe sunshine will definitely return, will barely break the freezing mark, hovering in the low-to-mid 30s all day then falling back into the 20s overnight.

The good news is the Island will see steadily rising daytime temperatures over the weekend, with a high approaching 60 degrees on Sunday.

The bad news is Long Islanders are in for more rain again Sunday.

A small craft advisory will be in effect Thursday for all South Shore bays from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay, as well as all Atlantic Ocean waters and the eastern Long Island Sound east from Port Jefferson. Those advisories will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for much of the area, though are currently in effect for ocean waters from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet and from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point, out 20 nautical miles.

Those areas will also remain under a smal craft warning until 3 a.m. Friday, the weather service said.