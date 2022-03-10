Drivers should use caution Thursday morning, as they could encounter black ice and patchy fog, the National Weather Service said.

Both should clear as the morning moves on, leaving Long Islanders with partly sunny skies and temperatures headed into the high 40s in most areas of Long Island, the weather service said.

Expect light winds throughout the day.

Thursday night into Friday, Long Island will dip back into the low 30s and freezing fog will develop, followed by patchy morning fog and cloudy skies with a high in the upper 40s.

The weather service is calling for rain overnight Friday into Saturday, and it warned of possible gale force wind gusts on Saturday, which it said could lead to "isolated instances of tree damage and power outages."

Temperatures will plummet back into the low 20s and maybe even the teens in some areas Saturday night into Sunday, when sunny skies and a high of 38 degrees are predicted.

There's a small craft advisory in effect Thursday for all South Shore waters until 10 a.m. from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Fire Island Inlet, until noon from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet and until 3 p.m. from Moriches Inlet to Montauk. The Long Island Sound is not affected.

The weather service released snowfall totals for Wednesday, with Miller Place leading Long Island with 2.1 inches, while two inches fell on Wading River, 1.9 on Smithtown and Ridge, 1.6 on Centereach and at Long Island MacArthur-Islip Airport and 1.3 at Upton. Manhasset Hills led Nassau County with 1.3 inches, the weather service said. Orient got just half an inch.

All of which paled compared to more than five inches dropped on Fairfield County in Connecticut and five inches dropped on Middletown in Orange County, the weather service said.