A tropical storm watch has been upgraded to a tropical storm warning for Suffolk and southern Nassau, as Elsa is expected to impact the region late Thursday night into Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A flash flood watch will also be in effect for Nassau late Thursday night through Friday morning.

A tropical storm watch means that powerful of a storm is possible, while a tropical storm warning means those conditions are expected.

Thursday will be muggy and cloudy with a daytime high of 81 degrees and a 50% chance of rain — and by nightfall, Tropical Storm Elsa may produce heavy downpours.

"The main threats from Elsa are heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding, tropical storm force winds especially along the south shore of Long Island and across southeast Connecticut, and associated marine and coastal hazards, including very rough seas, dangerous rip currents, and high surf," the weather service warned.

There is a high risk of rip currents at Long Island’s ocean beaches through Thursday evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Two to three inches of rain may fall from late Thursday to Friday, which is why there is a risk of flash floods, it explained.

Elsa, around 90 miles west-northwest of Charleston at 5 a.m. Thursday, has top sustained winds of about 40 miles per hour, the hurricane experts said. That is just one mile-per-hour faster than the minimum for tropical storms.

On Friday, the odds of precipitation could not be any higher: 100%, the weather service said. The high for the day will be 82 degrees.

While Elsa threatens the entire Eastern Seaboard, all the way north to Maine, Texas will be coping with "significant rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding," while "dangerous heat" will blaze through much of the West, reaching the Central Plains by Friday, the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said.

At least Long Islanders can look for sunshine on Saturday, which should be quite pleasant, with a high of 82 degrees during the day.

Forecasts for Sunday and Monday are identical: any rain and thunderstorms — the odds are 40% — should hold off until around 2 p.m. the weather service advised. Under mostly cloudy skies, the thermometers may rise no higher than 77 degrees on Sunday and 81 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the odds of showers slip slightly to 30%. The daytime high should hit 79 degrees.

Wednesday offers a respite for sun-lovers: it should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 81 degrees.