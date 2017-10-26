Scattered showers will pepper Long Island Thursday, forecasters said.

When it’s not raining, it will be cloudy, and the high daytime temperature will be in the seasonable mid-60s, forecasters said.

“We had more fog than showers this morning, but there are showers on the East End,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

After heavy rain earlier in the week, Thursday will be “a transitional day” — not as bad as past days and not as good as Friday and Saturday, when it is expected to be sunny, Avery said.

The wet weather returns Sunday, and rain could be heavy at time, according to the National Weather Service.

“The potential exists for a strong cold front to approach from the west, while an intensifying storm moves up the coast, Sunday into Sunday night,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“This storm could produce heavy rain capable of causing area and small stream flooding during this time frame, and also strong winds,” the weather service said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for ocean waters off the South Shore for winds gusting up to 30 knots and seas running 5 to 8 feet.