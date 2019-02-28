Snow showers and freezing drizzle are expected for the Thursday morning commute, with another round later in the day and more in the coming days, forecasters said.

The precipitation should end before 9 a.m., and the day will gradually become sunny. The highs are expected to be in the upper 30s.

"We picked up a little bit of snow and kind of icy conditions overnight," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

With a bit of freezing drizzle mixing in with the light snow, it's "just enough to be a nuisance," especially on side roads, Hoffman said. "Any moisture out there is freezing right away."

Late Thursday, light snow will fall again as an area of low pressure passes south of Long Island.

"The area will be on the northern fringes of this low, so only light amounts of snow are expected, with less than an inch expected through Friday morning," said the National Weather Service in Upton.

That snow should last through Friday afternoon, and a passing rain shower is also possible. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see snow, as well. There's a chance of morning snow, then rain, on Saturday, which has highs near 40. Sunday should have rain and snow after noon, with highs in the lower 40s.