A two-day snow storm that could blanket Long Island with as much as eight inches of snow, possibly mixed with sleet at times, is expected to start Thursday before winding up Friday night, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service runs until 7 p.m. Friday.

"Snow-covered roads, poor visibilities, and hazardous travel are expected for the Thursday morning and evening commutes, and (are) possible for the Friday morning and evening commutes," the weather service warned.

The latest storm is part of a much broader system, the Climate Prediction Center said, that is "tracking along the southeast coast that produces heavy snow and significant ice accumulations across the Mid-Atlantic."

On Long Island, the weather service said: "For now, this continues to look like a prolonged event with light to occasionally moderate snow. There could be a period of heavy snow near the coast late this morning into this afternoon."

Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible, the weather service said.

By Thursday’s evening commute — or around 5 p.m. — three to five inches of snow could fall, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And that is about the time when the snow might switch over to sleet though Thursday will be cold, with a daytime high of 30 degrees and a wind chill of 20 to 25.

On Thursday night into Friday, one to three inches of snow and sleet may fall, the weather service estimated.

"There will likely be periods of snow continuing into the first half of Friday before tapering off in the afternoon or evening," the weather service said.

Nassau is shifting Thursday and Friday appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Monday, County Executive Laura Curran said Wednesday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday that the planned opening of a new mass vaccination site in Selden could be delayed if "extreme weather" conditions around the country push back the delivery of doses.

And then Long Islanders are in for a sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs just above freezing.

A hazardous weather outlook applies until next Wednesday. Monday could see another round of rain and snow, the weather service said, putting the odds at 60%.

Sunshine should return on Tuesday and Wednesday.