Long Island weather: Rainy St. Patrick's Day

By Newsday Staff
Rain will put a damper on St. Patrick's Day festivities Thursday, with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid-50s also forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Up to ¼ of an inch of rain is possible, the weather service said.

The rain should clear out Friday, leaving sunny skies and highs that could hit the low 60s, before returning again on Saturday, the weather service said. Wind gusts of up to 21 mph are also possible Saturday, and highs are expected to be in the mid-50s.

But then, Long Islanders can expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid-50s from Sunday through Tuesday, the weather service said.

More showers are possible on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to dip down to about 50 degrees, the weather service said.

