It will be mostly sunny Thursday over Long Island with temperatures in the mid-80s, forecasters said.

The record for the day is 85 degrees, set in 2001, and the National Weather Service said it expected the high for Thursday at Long Island MacArthur Airport would be “near 85” degrees.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in later in the day, and they could continue overnight into Friday, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Thursday morning that he expected that for the next 24 hours any periods of wet weather will be “few and far between.”

Friday afternoon should be sunny with temperatures hitting a high in the upper 70s, but showers and thunderstorms could move in again Friday night, the weather service said.

Saturday will be partly sunny, but there could be rain in the afternoon, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy, but with a chance of rain in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Temperatures will hit a high of a bit over 70s degrees Saturday and will hover in the mid-60s Sunday, the weather service said.