Long Islanders can anticipate a sunny summer weekend but first will endure more storms and a heat advisory that will run from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The patches of fog motorists may encounter Thursday morning should lift by 8 a.m. and the cool courtesy of Wednesday night’s thunderstorms give way — temporarily at least —to sunshine and a high of 86 degrees.

Around 5,000 PSEG Long Island customers lost electricity during Wednesday night’s storms. The utility's outage map showed it had whittled that total to about 1,000 by early Thursday morning.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Mostly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 73° Mostly Cloudy 86°/75° 86°/75° SEE FULL FORECAST

And more downpours could sweep in after 1 p.m. on Thursday, with some possibly delivering what the weather service described as heavy rain and gusty winds.

The odds of overnight storms are 60% and they only decline to 40% on Friday, the forecasters said.

According to the weather service, "ample mid and high level clouds will be present by Friday morning."

It added: "High dewpoints in the low 70s remain in place through much of the day on Friday with high temperatures being slightly cooler than previous days, generally in the middle to upper 80s."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And then the sun comes out to play and should stick around from Saturday to Tuesday, with temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 80s.

While there is a 30% chance of more downpours Tuesday night, the sun should return to rule Wednesday‘s skies, the weather service said. Highs in the mid 80s are expected Wednesday.