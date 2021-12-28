Weather conditions for the last week of the year look to feature above-normal temperatures but on and off rain that could affect New Year's Eve, the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday's daytime high hit 50 in many places on Long Island, with temperatures expected to drop into the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Tuesday night is also expected to bring a 70% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., the weather service said. Wednesday's odds of morning rain then dwindle to 40%.

Showers likely return overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with a low of just 40 degrees, rising to a high of 48 Thursday afternoon, forecasters said. There is a 50% chance of rain during the day Thursday, which decreases to 30% at night.

The last day of the year, Friday, will be a dazzler — mostly sunny with a high near 50. But the nice weather won't last. Friday night, New Year's Eve, is predicted to have a 50% chance of showers through midnight, and the rain will last into New Year's Day, the weather service said.

More rain is expected on and off through the weekend, before a radical cool-down Monday, which will feature a high of 36 degrees, forecasters said.

With Joan Gralla