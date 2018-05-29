TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
60° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy, warming start to workweek

Cloudy skies expected but should clear up later

Cloudy skies expected but should clear up later in the day on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Tuesday begins with patchy fog on Long Island, turns cloudy through midmorning and clears up later in the day, forecasters said.

Winds will be light and the temperature will hit a high in the low 80s, forecasters said.

“It looks like it’s going to be a nice day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Steven Strouss said. “It’s certainly got a summer feel on this late spring day.”

Another pleasant weather day is in store for Wednesday with the National Weather Service forecasting sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of rain in the afternoon, the weather service said. Temperatures should hit a high near 70 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-70s, but there is a chance of showers, and possibly thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

The Long Beach City Council will meet Wednesday Long Beach sets special meeting for budget vote
Harry Tully, 3, of Floral Park, plays at Village delays playground renovation over cost
An employee at Great Neck North High School Officials: Meningococcal diagnosis at high school
Long Island valedictorians came to Newsday in Melville What happens when everyone in the room is a valedictorian?
Edward and Linda Mangano walk to federal court Deliberations resume today in Mangano trial
Uniondale Superintendent William Lloyd, left, school board President School officials seek public input on budget