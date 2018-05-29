Tuesday begins with patchy fog on Long Island, turns cloudy through midmorning and clears up later in the day, forecasters said.

Winds will be light and the temperature will hit a high in the low 80s, forecasters said.

“It looks like it’s going to be a nice day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Steven Strouss said. “It’s certainly got a summer feel on this late spring day.”

Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 60° Overcast 82°/61°

Another pleasant weather day is in store for Wednesday with the National Weather Service forecasting sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of rain in the afternoon, the weather service said. Temperatures should hit a high near 70 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-70s, but there is a chance of showers, and possibly thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.