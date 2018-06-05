Loading... Good Morning Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 53° Clear 72°/55° 72°/55° SEE FULL FORECAST

Skies will be sunny over Long Island to start the day Tuesday, but showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds, forecasters said.

“We start out Tuesday with some very nice weather, but as we go toward the afternoon we’re going to see some wet weather,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high Tuesday will be in the low 70s, the National Weather Service said. The rest of the workweek will be partly to mostly sunny, the service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The temperature will top out near 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and rise to a high of about 80 degrees Friday, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers both Saturday and Sunday with the high both days in the low to mid-70s, forecasters said.