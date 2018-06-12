TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: 'Wall-to-wall sunshine' in mid-70s

After a cooler start Tuesday, sunny skies and

After a cooler start Tuesday, sunny skies and light winds are expected, forecasters said.

By William Murphy
After a cooler start Tuesday, Long Island should have sunny skies and light winds, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were about 50 degrees — cool for this time of year — but were expected to rise into the mid-70s later in the day, forecasters said.

“A gorgeous day with wall-to-wall sunshine,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman predicted.

Wednesday will be “a little bump in the weather road,” with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, and otherwise partly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-70s, Hoffman said.

Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching a high in the upper 70s to low 80s, Hoffman said.

The U.S. Open golf tournament begins Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton. Competitors have already begun practicing this week.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with a high both days in the low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

By William Murphy

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

