Long Island weather: ‘Very steamy’ start to cloudy morning

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Midmorning clouds early Tuesday should give way to clearing skies later in the day over Long Island and temperatures should reach into the upper 80s, forecasters said.

It will be “very steamy” with humidity early in the day, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, but that will ease in the afternoon.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic beaches into the evening, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday should be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees, and there is a 50-50 chance of rain Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and Friday sunny with a high temperature both days of about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

