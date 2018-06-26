TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Morning
58° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: ‘Lots of sunshine’ again for Tuesday

Skies will be sunny, winds will be light

Skies will be sunny, winds will be light and temperatures will be in the mid-70s Tuesday on Long Island, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Skies will be sunny, winds will be light and temperatures will be in the mid-70s Tuesday on Long Island, forecasters said.

Monday was “gorgeous, and we’re going to have a carbon copy of it out there today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“We’re going to have lots of sunshine as we go through the day,” Hoffman said.

There could be some clouds Wednesday, but it will otherwise be a repeat of Tuesday with partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Showers could move in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

There could be showers and thunderstorms through the day Thursday as temperatures move a bit higher, hitting close to 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures heat up for the weekend, reaching the mid-80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with dry conditions all three days, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Democratic voters will cast ballots in three congressional Democrats pick congressional nominees today
Town Supervisor Laura Gillen tours the shellfish hatchery $400,000 grant to help upgrade shellfish hatchery
John Wilcenski and his twin sister Patricia Granneman LI twins were prom king and queen together
Radon levels in Long Island homes Radon levels in Long Island homes
Waters off Long Beach Boulevard where a swimmer Coast Guard: Search for missing swimmer ends
Southampton Town Hall in Southampton, Feb. 25, 2016. Town has $1.3 billion in assets, audit shows