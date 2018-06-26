Skies will be sunny, winds will be light and temperatures will be in the mid-70s Tuesday on Long Island, forecasters said.

Monday was “gorgeous, and we’re going to have a carbon copy of it out there today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“We’re going to have lots of sunshine as we go through the day,” Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 58° Few Clouds 72°/63° 72°/63° SEE FULL FORECAST

There could be some clouds Wednesday, but it will otherwise be a repeat of Tuesday with partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Showers could move in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

There could be showers and thunderstorms through the day Thursday as temperatures move a bit higher, hitting close to 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Temperatures heat up for the weekend, reaching the mid-80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with dry conditions all three days, the weather service said.