If you picked this week for a beach vacation, you nailed it!

The next several days are expected to be dry and sunny, with temperatures for the most part hovering in the mid-80s during the day and dipping down to about 70 degrees at night, forecasters said.

"But don't forget the sunscreen," advised News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Tuesday is expected to bring the most heat, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s during the day, he said.

"It's a touch humid," Hoffman said. "Nothing like we had last week."

Beachgoers should know there is a moderate risk for rip currents Tuesday and then a high risk from Wednesday through at least Friday, due to the churning of Tropical Storm Chris in the Atlantic Ocean, noted Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Upton.

The weather will be summerlike, minus the usual afternoon or evening showers that often appear this time of year, he said.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation also issued an air quality alert for Long Island and the rest of the metropolitan area for Tuesday, in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The state Department of Health recommends limiting outdoor activity during such alerts.

Wednesday is expected to feature a mix of sun and clouds, with somewhat lower temperatures during the day of about 80 to 85 degrees, he said.

Thursday will be even sunnier, with about the same temperatures, and Friday is expected to offer a rubber stamp of that weather.

Looking toward the weekend, the lucky streak continues with much of the same sweet weather, forecasters said.