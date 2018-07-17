Long Islanders will want to rethink outdoor plans Tuesday, particularly for the afternoon and evening, when widespread showers with thunderstorms that could bring gusty winds are expected, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Nassau County from noon to 10 p.m., saying, “Any thunderstorms will have the potential to bring torrential downpours with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.”

Look for precipitation most likely to start after 3 or 4 p.m. as a line of storms moves in, tapering off by 10 p.m. or so, said Nelson Vaz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman is forecasting scattered showers and storms from 3 to 8 p.m. with some storms bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The air Tuesday will be warm and muggy, with temperatures rising to the mid-80s, feeling warmer with the humidity. Expect conditions to be cooler on the East End. A heat advisory is in place, meaning it’s expected to feel like at least the mid-90s when humidity is factored in.

Tuesday also brings a high risk of rip currents at ocean beaches, starting at 6 a.m., the weather service said, and lasting into the evening hours.

The stormy conditions are thanks to an approaching cold front that passes through the area Tuesday night.

That front will also be doing a service, in that it means “less humidity and more sunshine” for Wednesday, the weather service said.

The rest of the workweek “looks really good,” Hoffman said.

Wednesday is expected to bring highs mostly in the mid- to upper 80s — still above normal — with mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday bring sunny skies and lower temperatures.