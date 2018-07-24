Tuesday is bringing partly sunny skies for the most part on Long Island, with just a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

This comes in a week dominated by unsettled conditions and tropical air, making near-normal temperatures topping out mostly in the low 80s feel uncomfortably muggy, the National Weather Service said.

"If you loved yesterday’s weather, we’re gonna get a carbon copy of that out there today," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said of the "warm and humid weather conditions."

Shortly before 11 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was 82 degrees, with party sunny skies reported.

Both Kennedy and LaGuardia airports were reporting weather-related arrival and departure delays, with the Federal Aviation Administration advising travelers to check with their airlines as precipitation affected parts of Pennsylvania and other areas to the west.

For those turning to the Island's ocean beaches for relief from the mugginess, know that Tuesday also brings a high risk for rip currents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, start increasing early Wednesday, becoming more likely Wednesday afternoon and night, the weather service said. Wednesday also brings a chance of flash flooding for parts of the region.

"Best chance for storms will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning," Hoffman said.

For Thursday through the day, you guessed it — more chances of showers and storms.

Still, there can be little grumbling among Long Islanders at having to water lawns. After drier conditions at the start of the month, July’s precipitation at MacArthur Airport was running 0.21 inches above normal as of day-end Monday, the weather service said.