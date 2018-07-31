TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny Tuesday, becoming more humid

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The forecast calls for partly sunny skies Tuesday over Long Island and temperatures nearing a high of 80 degrees.

“Overall, not a bad day. We do have some clouds mixed with the sunshine and you will notice it will become more humid as we go through the day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a chance of showers Tuesday night, then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, and there is also a chance of showers Friday and Saturday.

The daytime high temperatures through the rest of the workweek will be in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

