It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday on Long Island with a chance of showers and temperatures hitting a high in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

“One or two spotty showers this afternoon, but most of our day will be dry,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible early Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to hit a high in the low 80s.

The temperature will top out in the upper 70s to the low 80s for the remainder of the week and through the weekend, the weather service said.

It will be partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, the weather service said.