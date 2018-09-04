A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening for most of Long Island as the combination of heat and humidity made it feel like the temperature was in the low- to mid-90s in most places, forecasters said.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Long Island MacArthur Airport was registering 90 degrees, feeling more like 95 with humidity factored in, the National Weather Service said. In addition, the airport's temperature also reached 92 degrees, surpassing the former record for the day, 91, set in 1985.

Also around 2 p.m. Wantagh and Hempstead — hitting 88 and 90 degrees respectively — were feeling more like 92 and 93.

Southeastern Suffolk County is the only area not covered by the heat advisory, which expires at 9 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when the mix of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days.

"We're looking at some warm and muggy conditions," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. "It's uncomfortable out there today."

With Long Islanders once again cranking up their air conditioners to beat the heat, “We are prepared to meet the increased electrical demand that high temperatures bring,” said John O’Connell, vice president of transmission and distribution for PSEG Long Island.

Should any outages occur, PSEG Long Island will address them “as safely and quickly as possible,” the utility said in an email statement.

In Riverhead, town beach facilities are to remain open through 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the town Senior Recreation Center on Shade Tree Lane, Aquebogue, is open as a cooling center through 4:30 p.m., according to an emailed statement.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday, but there is a chance of showers toward evening, Hoffman said. The typical high temperature at this time of year is 77 degrees, he said.

Expect more heat Wednesday under partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the mid-80s, the weather service said.

There could be showers and thunderstorms Thursday and the high temperature will be in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

The forecast for Friday calls for a chance of rain with temperatures reaching a high near 80 degrees.