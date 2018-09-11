Don’t put away those umbrellas just yet. Tuesday's forecast calls for isolated showers and a chance of thunderstorms after a foggy morning.

“It’s kind of more of the same today,” said Melissa Di Spigna, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “It’s a little warmer.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 70s, below normal for this time of the year, and it will be humid, the weather service said. Fog should develop again overnight.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 66° Overcast 81°/71° 81°/71° SEE FULL FORECAST

Hurricane Florence — which threatens to inflict great damage to a wide swath of the eastern United States later this week — is expected to bring swells and rip currents to our area.

A coastal flood advisory for southern Queens and southern Nassau County remains in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A high surf advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday and there is a high rip current risk through Wednesday afternoon for ocean beaches of Long Island, the weather service said.

“We still having ongoing beach hazards,” Di Spigna said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wednesday and Thursday both have a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s or lower 80s, the weather service said.