The remnants of Florence, now a post-tropical cyclone, are expected to travel through the tristate area and bring heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, forecasters said.

Rainfall could begin after 7 a.m. on Long Island, the National Weather Service said. Rain could fall at a rate of more than an inch per hour at times, with totals from 1 to 2 inches, leading to a risk of minor flooding.

"There will be the threat of some torrential downpours," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

There is a high rip current risk for ocean beaches from 8 a.m. Tuesday through the evening, the weather service said. There is also a small craft advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday off the South Shore, the weather service said.

The rain will subside into Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Tuesday is going to be muggy, with temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s, according to the weather service. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

"It’s breezy, it’s warm, it’s humid outside," Hoffmansaid.

Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s and lows near 60.