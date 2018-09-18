Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Florence brings heavy rain, thunderstorms

The post-tropical cyclone could lead to minor flooding Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Remnants of Florence are expected to bring heavy

Remnants of Florence are expected to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

The remnants of Florence, now a post-tropical cyclone, are expected to travel through the tristate area and bring heavy rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, forecasters said.

Rainfall could begin after 7 a.m. on Long Island, the National Weather Service said. Rain could fall at a rate of more than an inch per hour at times, with totals from 1 to 2 inches, leading to a risk of minor flooding. 

"There will be the threat of some torrential downpours," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

There is a high rip current risk for ocean beaches from 8 a.m. Tuesday through the evening, the weather service said. There is also a small craft advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday off the South Shore, the weather service said.

The rain will subside into Tuesday evening, the weather service said.

Tuesday is going to be muggy, with temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s, according to the weather service. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

"It’s breezy, it’s warm, it’s humid outside," Hoffmansaid.

Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s and lows near 60.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

More news

Evelyn Rodriguez with President Donald Trump during a Rodriguez hailed as powerful anti-gang advocate
Aceto Corp. headquarters in Port Washington on Oct. LI drugmaker says it will lose at least $240 million
Sen. Chuck Schumer is joined by local officials Schumer: VA should make LI hospital top priority
From left, state ECOs Christopher Macropoulos, Lt. Sean Ride along with LI's DEC officers on patrol
Glenn Weiss proposes to Jan Svendsen at the LIer Glenn Weiss proposes on Emmys stage when he wins
Manuel H. Barron, 98, founded Barron's Educational, the LI-based Barron's publisher sold to Kaplan