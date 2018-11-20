With frigid air waiting in the wings for Thanksgiving Day, those on Long Island making a Tuesday getaway for holiday travel could find some showers in the morning, with skies clearing for the afternoon, forecasters say.

Look for “dry travel weather this evening,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. The highest number of New Yorkers traveling for Thanksgiving plan to leave after work on Tuesday, according to AAA Northeast.

Temperatures hold steady much of the day in the mid-40s, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday brings some sun and clouds as winds from the west-northwest pick up, gusting to 25 mph, Hoffman said. Look for highs in the low 40s. An early evening rain or snow shower could also be in the picture, he said.

That’s as an arctic blast moves in, paving the way for what is forecast to be record-cold air for Thanksgiving Day, forecasters say.

The holiday is “sunny, windy and frigid,” Hoffman said, starting out with early morning lows of around 20 degrees.

The day warms up to 27 degrees or so, the weather service said, feeling much colder with wind chill. Temperatures take another nose dive to about 15 degrees early morning Friday.

Normal temperatures for Thursday, Nov. 22, are a high of 51 and a low of 35. The record high for the day was 64 degrees, set in 1973, clearly not in jeopardy.

However, the coolest high temperature of 31 degrees, set in 2008, could be dislodged Thursday with a forecast high in the upper 20s. And the day’s record low of 20 degrees, set in 1987, was looking to be tied or broken.