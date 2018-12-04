After two days reaching 57 degrees, welcome to a cold spell, which looks to last at least through early next week, forecasters say.

Long Island will be "dry and cold this week," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. But that could change next week, as forecasters are monitoring conditions that could result in a coastal storm Sunday into Monday.

With cold air rushing into the area overnight, Tuesday’s early morning risers are being greeted with temperatures in the upper 30s, the National Weather Service said.

Before 6 a.m., the temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma was 38 degrees, feeling more like 29 due to winds from the north gusting to 29 mph.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to head up to the low 40s for highs, feeling cooler with wind chill, Hoffman said.

Then, overnight lows go down to the low 20s by early morning Wednesday, which should warm up to the upper 30s with increasing clouds, the weather service said. The normal high for the day at MacArthur is 46, with 31 the normal low. There could be a "few possible snow showers late Wednesday," the weather service said.

Thursday and Friday also were looking at lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

As for next week? Hoffman said to look for a “January chill,” with temperatures a good 10 degrees below normal.