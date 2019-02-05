TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Dense fog advisory Tuesday morning, then warm

Visibility was reduced to a quarter-mile or less at times on Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Runners take advantage of mild temperatures at Eisenhower

Runners take advantage of mild temperatures at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in East Meadow Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
A dense fog advisory for Suffolk County is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less at times, the National Weather Service said.

Limited visibilities will make travel difficult, according to the service in Upton. Motorists are urged to reduce speed and leave adequate distance between vehicles.

“Also, be alert for ice accumulation, causing slippery roads,” the service said. There is also a special weather statement for locally dense fog in Nassau County and a freezing fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for eastern Suffolk County.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the morning, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low around 30 Tuesday night.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday afternoon, which should have highs near 40, according to the service. 

Rain lasts into Thursday morning, the service said.

