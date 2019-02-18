Long Island weather: Chance for more snow and wintry mix this week
Another snow, wintry mix and rain event is likely, starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning, forecasters said.
Following a chilly, damp Monday, Tuesday is set to bring sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-30s – a brief interlude before the next chance of precipitation Wednesday into Thursday, forecasters said.
Tuesday is forecast to see an early morning low near 20, then sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s. The normal for the day is a high of 41 at the airport, with 26 the normal low.
Next up: the potential for another snow, wintry mix and rain event, probably starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning.
There’s uncertainty as to whether the arrival of moisture will coincide with cold air — the match that's needed for the snowy, slushy stuff.
It's "all about timing" and how much warm air there is by the time the precipitation gets started, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist in Upton.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.