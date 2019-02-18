Following a chilly, damp Monday, Tuesday is set to bring sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-30s – a brief interlude before the next chance of precipitation Wednesday into Thursday, forecasters said.

Tuesday is forecast to see an early morning low near 20, then sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s. The normal for the day is a high of 41 at the airport, with 26 the normal low.

Next up: the potential for another snow, wintry mix and rain event, probably starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning.

Loading... Good Evening Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 33° Broken Clouds 42°/20° 42°/20° SEE FULL FORECAST

There’s uncertainty as to whether the arrival of moisture will coincide with cold air — the match that's needed for the snowy, slushy stuff.

It's "all about timing" and how much warm air there is by the time the precipitation gets started, said Carlie Buccola, weather service meteorologist in Upton.