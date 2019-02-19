TODAY'S PAPER
22° Good Morning
SEARCH
22° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday before more snow

The second chance of snow this week will develop Wednesday evening, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tuesday will be sunny and chilly on Long Island, but snow is likely to return late Wednesday, forecasters said.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s on Tuesday, below average, with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Lows will be in the upper teens into Wednesday morning.

"It can be a lot worse," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. "It's not snowing out there today." 

But the second chance of snow this week will develop between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hoffman said.

“With cold temperatures in place, precipitation will begin as snow, overspreading the region from southwest to northeast Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening,” said the National Weather Service in Upton.

Wednesday’s highs should reach near 35. As temperatures slowly rise Wednesday night, the snow will change to a wintry mix, then rain, the weather service said.

“Snowfall accumulations prior to the transition will generally remain less than two inches,” the service said, with the higher amounts in Nassau County.

There is a chance of rain Thursday morning, forecasters said. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and warmth in the afternoon, with highs in the low 50s.

"You'll be able to go outside and enjoy it," Hoffman said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Rev. William Mahoney, left, spearheaded the agreement LI Muslims touched by kindness of Episcopalians 
Traditional, Mexican soft chicken tacos were served at Ambitious Mexican restaurant closes on LI
Miguel Urias Argueta, 20, of Westbury, is to Retrial of accused MS-13 member to begin
Flowers for the wake of NYPD Det. Brian Wake continues today for fallen NYPD detective
Truffles the pig visits SupplyHouse.com in Melville. Pig puts company's pet-friendly policy to test
Taking Back Sunday at the Long Island Music Taking Back Sunday to open Great South Bay Fest