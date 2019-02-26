After a very windy start to the week on Long Island, Tuesday will be breezy and cold, forecasters said.

The highs will be in the upper 30s, with wind chill values between 10 and 20, the National Weather Service said. Winds of about 13 to 17 mph could gust to about 35 mph, highest on the East End.

That should be a relief after Monday's winds, which knocked out trees and power across Long Island. Those topped out at 66 mph in Bayville in Nassau and 69 mph in Orient in Suffolk, according to unofficial weather service observations. By Tuesday morning, only about 40 customers were listed as without electricity in PSEG Long Island's network, after more than 2,000 lost power at times on Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, but the threat of snow returns on Wednesday evening.

Temperatures plummet to a low in the midteens overnight, with wind chills between 5 and 15, "well below seasonal averages," the weather service said.

Wednesday starts off cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. Light snow and flurries start developing after 4 p.m. and should last through Thursday morning, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The weather service forecast as of Tuesday morning was for 1 inch or less of snow in Nassau County, and about 2 inches in Suffolk County, with the highest amounts on the East End.

"A quick little 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible late Wednesday," Hoffman said.

After the snow wraps up before noon Thursday, the day will be cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Friday, the first day of March, should be similar.