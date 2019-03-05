After days of snow, Tuesday should be calmer and colder on Long Island, forecasters said.

The highs will be in the low 30s with wind chills between 15 and 20 degrees, below average. Wind chills were in the single digits in the early morning hours, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Those cold temperatures mean "any standing water on roads from earlier snow melt will likely become black ice," the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement for all of the Island. Drivers should be careful in the morning, especially on secondary roads.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 20° Few Clouds 31°/18° 31°/18° SEE FULL FORECAST

"There are some slick spots," Hoffman said.

Tuesday will otherwise be cloudy with light winds — the first day of March to not have snowfall on Long Island.

A polar air mass moves into the region overnight, bringing temperatures down to the upper teens and wind chills to the single digits again, the weather service said. Wednesday should be windy and cold, with highs in the upper 20s. Thursday should be in the low 30s.

"Some cold weather is on the horizon," Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Snow is not far away, again: There is a chance of flurries Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and a chance of rain or snow showers Friday, Hoffman said.