Long Island weather: Sunny, mid-40s with strong winds Tuesday

The end of the week should warm up, with temperatures in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday will be sunny with brief but strong rushes of wind expected for the better part of the day, forecasters said.

The highs are expected to reach near 44 degrees and the low will be about 26, at or just below normal.

“Gusty northwest winds up to 25 mph today will diminish by late afternoon or early this evening,” the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday should see more sun with a high near 43 degrees and a low near 34.

"Dry conditions are expected through the middle of the week as high pressure builds in from the west,” the weather service said.

Thursday should be warmer with highs in the low 50s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, which could get up to the upper 50s.

By Newsday Staff

