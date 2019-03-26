Long Island is inching inch its way into spring, with temperatures slowly rising this week toward the 50-degree mark, which is the norm for this time of year, forecasters said Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's high temperature, though, will only reach 47, said meteorologist Carlie Buccola of the National Weather Service's office in Upton. The wind chill will make it feel somewhere between 20 and 30 degrees, she said.

Winter is still making its presence known in the nighttime hours, and temperatures will drop to about 24 degrees Tuesday night, with the winds making it feel as cold as 15 to 20 degrees, Buccola said.

ISLIP, NY 34° Few Clouds 47°/27°

Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with temperatures reaching into the mid-40s during the day, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman. The evening will feel very much like winter with the temperature dropping to 27 degrees, he said.

Thursday brings a burst of warmth, with temperatures cresting at 55 degrees, he said.

"A little cool start to the week but warmer weather toward the weekend," Hoffman said.

The weather should be fine for the Yankees home opener that starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, Hoffman said. And Thursday night's weather will stay in the low 40s.

Friday and Saturday keep the thermometer upward of 55 to 60 degrees. “70 maybe toward New York City on Saturday,” Hoffman said.

Saturday night could also bring showers, he said, with temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunday should also have showers, but temperatures will remain in the 50s, with the lows in the evening reaching down to 35 to 40 degrees, Hoffman said.