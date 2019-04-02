Tuesday will be dry and colder than usual before a storm passes by Long Island overnight, forecasters said.

The morning will be sunny and clouds will increase throughout the day, with light winds, the National Weather Service said. The highs should be in the upper 40s.

“Not bad out there today,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

After a chilly start to the workweek, “it’s not as brutally cold out there” Tuesday, Hoffman said, but temperatures are below average.

Rain is expected to arrive late Tuesday night, mainly after 11 p.m. Overnight lows should be in the upper 30s.

“A major storm will be developing off the Eastern Seaboard, and for Long Island, it will just brush us,” Hoffman said.

“The heaviest rain will be out over the East End” until about 8 a.m., he said. Winds could gust to 35 mph over the Twin Forks.

Wednesday will be cloudy through midmorning and the clouds will gradually clear, forecasters said.

"Rain will be quickly coming to an end Wednesday morning," the weather service said. The highs should get up into the low 60s.

The forecast for Thursday, the Mets home opener, is mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s.

Friday should have more light rain and highs in the mid-40s.