Tuesday starts out foggy and mostly cloudy on Long Island with showers expected to arrive later in the day, forecasters said.

There was poor visibility in the early morning hours, at times under a mile in Suffolk County, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. A special weather statement from the National Weather Service warned drivers to be cautious in Suffolk. The fog will move out before 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

Temperatures, which were near 70 degrees Monday, had dropped to the 40s by Tuesday morning.

A cold front comes in from the west Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday’s high will be near 55 degrees with a low around 43 degrees, "noticeably cooler" than Monday, the weather service said.

The forecast calls for showers after 4 p.m., likely ending before 8 p.m. There is a chance of an evening thunderstorm, Hoffman said.

The next couple of days should be nice, with dry weather and "a good deal of sunshine," the weather service said. Wednesday and Thursday should have seasonable high temperatures in the 50s.

Friday should be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and highs near 60.