Tuesday will be dry on Long Island but gusty conditions will persist, forecasters said. There is a slight chance of rain arriving at night.

“Clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon and evening as a frontal system approaches from the west,” the National Weather Service said. That brings a chance of light rain.

The day should be calmer than Monday, when more than an inch of rain fell across stretches of the Island and wind knocked down trees.

Temperatures were in the low 40s Tuesday morning.

“Little bit of a chill out there this morning,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, but it will feel “pretty good” after sunrise.

The high on Long Island will reach about 60 degrees, near normal, forecasters said. West winds of about 18 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 45, forecasters said. There is a chance of rain overnight.

More rain and showers are possible for the following four days, with highs in the mid-50s Thursday and in the low 60s Friday, the start of Passover and Good Friday. Saturday and Easter should both have highs in the low 60s.

"Hit-and-miss showers through the weekend," Hoffman said.