Tuesday should be mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees, above normal for Long Island, forecasters said.

Highs should reach the low 70s on the North Shore of Nassau County and western Suffolk County, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Temperatures should be in the 60s along the South Shore and dip into the upper 50s on the East End.

The normal average high is 60 degrees, Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 57° Overcast 67°/52° 67°/52° SEE FULL FORECAST

A cold front moving through Tuesday night brings a chance of yet more showers, mainly after midnight, with temperatures in the low 50s, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and remain warmer than normal, with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 47, forecasters said.

The forecast calls for more sun on Thursday, with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 50.

There is a chance of showers again overnight into Friday, when it should be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.