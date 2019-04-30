After showers in the morning, Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 on Long Island, forecasters said.

The light rain should taper off by 8 a.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

"We'll be improving our weather as we go throughout the rest of our day," Hoffman said.

Temperatures should be about normal, with lows in the upper 40s overnight.

Unsettled weather then returns for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

"A lot more clouds and showers," Hoffman said.

Wednesday, the first day of May, should have highs in the low 50s, about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said. Rain chances increase again in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures should rise back up to near 60 on Thursday, with more light showers.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday, which should have highs in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to have showers, too.