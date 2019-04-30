TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
SEARCH
48° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly cloudy, highs near 60 after morning showers

The rest of the week brings more clouds and rain, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Print

After showers in the morning, Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 on Long Island, forecasters said.

The light rain should taper off by 8 a.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

"We'll be improving our weather as we go throughout the rest of our day," Hoffman said.

Temperatures should be about normal, with lows in the upper 40s overnight.

Unsettled weather then returns for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

"A lot more clouds and showers," Hoffman said.

Wednesday, the first day of May, should have highs in the low 50s, about 10 degrees below normal, the weather service said. Rain chances increase again in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures should rise back up to near 60 on Thursday, with more light showers.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday, which should have highs in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to have showers, too. 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Residents who live near the concession stand at No alcohol and music at this East End beach stand
The crash scene at the Rose Caracappa Senior Cops: Drunken driver crashes into town senior center
Stephan Bogardus is the executive chef at The LI chef to compete on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
The south end of Araca Road in Babylon, Babylon Village to create waterfront park
Annice Kpana of Valley Stream pleaded guilty last Nurse gets probation in $800G bribery scheme
Katuria D'Amato arrives at matrimonial court in Mineola Katuria D'Amato questions husband in court