Long Island weather: Partly sunny Tuesday before evening rain
There is a chance of thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m., forecasters said.
Tuesday will be partly sunny on Long Island with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 64 degrees with a low around 52, close to normal, the National Weather Service said.
“Some sunshine, some clouds, some warmer weather as well,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.
There is a chance of thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m., Hoffman said.
The forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48.
There is a chance of more light rain Thursday afternoon. The high is expected to reach 57 degrees with a low around 51. The likelihood of rain increases Thursday night.
More precipitation is possible on Friday, with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 55. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, Hoffman said.
