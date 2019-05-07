TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Partly sunny Tuesday before evening rain

There is a chance of thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m., forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Tuesday will be partly sunny on Long Island with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 64 degrees with a low around 52, close to normal, the National Weather Service said.

“Some sunshine, some clouds, some warmer weather as well,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

There is a chance of thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m., Hoffman said.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48.

There is a chance of more light rain Thursday afternoon. The high is expected to reach 57 degrees with a low around 51. The likelihood of rain increases Thursday night.

More precipitation is possible on Friday, with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 55. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, Hoffman said.

