Tuesday will be partly sunny on Long Island with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 64 degrees with a low around 52, close to normal, the National Weather Service said.

“Some sunshine, some clouds, some warmer weather as well,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 51° Broken Clouds 59°/51° 59°/51° SEE FULL FORECAST

There is a chance of thunderstorms between 5 and 10 p.m., Hoffman said.

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 48.

There is a chance of more light rain Thursday afternoon. The high is expected to reach 57 degrees with a low around 51. The likelihood of rain increases Thursday night.

More precipitation is possible on Friday, with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 55. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, Hoffman said.