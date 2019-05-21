TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Breezy, sunny with highs near 70

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 69 degrees, with winds gusting as high as 29 mph, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Tuesday will be sunny and dry on Long Island, with winds gusting as high as 29 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 69 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds will lessen overnight with a low around 51.

"Pretty nice conditions on this Tuesday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The forecast calls for sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 55.

There is a slight chance of showers Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of shower after 8 p.m.

Friday and the weekend are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs near or above 70.

Monday, Memorial Day, should also be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Shawn Lawrence with his wife Alicia Lawrence in Suit: Misconduct led to wrongful murder conviction
Abortion rights advocates rally in Huntington on Monday. Demonstrators turn out to support abortion rights
Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, of East Patchogue, was Cops: Teen charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Luke Bryan performs onstage at the 2018 CMT LI like Nashville North this summer concert season
Evelyn Rodriguez, right, looks on as Suffolk District Defense wants Sini removed from Rodriguez case
From left, Nassau County IDA board members Christopher IDA backs Lufthansa move after emotional meeting
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search