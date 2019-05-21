Tuesday will be sunny and dry on Long Island, with winds gusting as high as 29 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 69 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds will lessen overnight with a low around 51.

"Pretty nice conditions on this Tuesday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The forecast calls for sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 55.

There is a slight chance of showers Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of shower after 8 p.m.

Friday and the weekend are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs near or above 70.

Monday, Memorial Day, should also be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.