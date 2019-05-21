Long Island weather: Breezy, sunny with highs near 70
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 69 degrees, with winds gusting as high as 29 mph, forecasters said.
Tuesday will be sunny and dry on Long Island, with winds gusting as high as 29 mph, forecasters said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 69 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds will lessen overnight with a low around 51.
"Pretty nice conditions on this Tuesday," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.
The forecast calls for sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 69 degrees and a low around 55.
There is a slight chance of showers Thursday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a chance of shower after 8 p.m.
Friday and the weekend are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs near or above 70.
Monday, Memorial Day, should also be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
