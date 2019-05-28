TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cooler, wetter Tuesday with late thunderstorms

After a mostly pleasant holiday weekend, the temperature

By Newsday Staff
After a mostly pleasant holiday weekend, the temperature drops and rain moves in Tuesday, forecasters said.

"Now we have some changes as we get back to work," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. "A lot more clouds out there."

With light winds, the highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, about 20 degrees lower than the hottest stretch of Memorial Day weekend.

Showers should hit Nassau County by about noon and move toward the East End by about 2 p.m., Hoffman said. Thunderstorms are possible at night into early Wednesday morning, with potential gusty winds and even small hail. The overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

There is also a high rip current risk Tuesday afternoon into the evening for Atlantic beaches in Nassau County.

"Wednesday will be dry initially, but additional showers and thunderstorms are expected late in the day as yet another front and area of low pressure approach from the west," the National Weather Service said. The day should be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s. 

Temperatures break the 70-degree mark again on Thursday, which should be mostly cloudy with a small chance of more showers. Friday, Saturday and Sunday should all have highs in the mid-70s, with a chance of showers Sunday.

