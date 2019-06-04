Tuesday should be another dry, nice day on Long Island with sunny skies and light winds, forecasters said.

The day started much cooler than normal, though, with near-record lows before sunrise, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. In Westhampton Beach, the temperature was 36 degrees at Francis S. Gabreski Airport.

"After that chilly start, temperatures are in the 60s," Hoffman said.

The lows overnight into Wednesday will be warmer, near 60.

Wednesday brings back the humidity, with a slight chance of afternoon showers before 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night, mostly after 8 p.m. The highs should be in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms last through Thursday afternoon, again with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks seasonable, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all expected to have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. There is a chance of showers Sunday.