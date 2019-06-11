Tuesday's early morning mist, rain and fog should largely clear by 10 a.m. but clouds likely will linger on Long Island, keeping the temperature from rising above 77, forecasters said.

Visibilities were generally less than 2 miles to start the day, the National Weather Service said, warning drivers to be cautious.

The rain and a cold front should dissipate the fog through noon, the weather service said. Rainfall should be minimal: about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

There should be clear skies by the afternoon and into the night, with breezy conditions as winds could gust to 25 mph, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Lows should be in the upper 50s overnight.

That sets the stage for a mostly sunny Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 75 or so.

Rain might return later, however, possibly after 4 a.m.

And Thursday looks like another rainy day, with a possible thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and a high near 70.

By Friday, however, the skies should be mostly sunny, and the weekend currently is expected to be at least partly sunny, with temperatures in the 70s all three days.