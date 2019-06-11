TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Misty start to Tuesday before rain clears fog

The weather forecast for Tuesday.

The weather forecast for Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday's early morning mist, rain and fog should largely clear by 10 a.m. but clouds likely will linger on Long Island, keeping the temperature from rising above 77, forecasters said.

Visibilities were generally less than 2 miles to start the day, the National Weather Service said, warning drivers to be cautious.

The rain and a cold front should dissipate the fog through noon, the weather service said. Rainfall should be minimal: about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

There should be clear skies by the afternoon and into the night, with breezy conditions as winds could gust to 25 mph, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Lows should be in the upper 50s overnight. 

That sets the stage for a mostly sunny Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 75 or so.

Rain might return later, however, possibly after 4 a.m.

And Thursday looks like another rainy day, with a possible thunderstorm after 4 p.m. and a high near 70.

By Friday, however, the skies should be mostly sunny, and the weekend currently is expected to be at least partly sunny, with temperatures in the 70s all three days.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Bottles of zinc caplets on an assembly line Drug industry boosts LI employment, report says
Gyrodyne plans to subdivide its 75-acre Smithtown campus, Gyrodyne files environmental impact statement
This Montauk home is about 100 feet above High-up Montauk home lists for $2.395M
Smithtown public safety inspector Karen Sylvester visits a Town tracking hundreds of homes in financial distress
Sovanna Imani Durant was charged with grand larceny Cops: Woman made $12G in fraudulent purchases
Beef and chicken offerings at Mission Taco in Late-night Mexican eatery to open in Huntington
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search