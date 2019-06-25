Heavier rain departed the area, but Long Islanders could still see a stray shower Tuesday evening before overnight clearing, forecasters said.

Rain was predicted to be "more sporadic,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said of the evening forecast.

An earlier flood advisory in place for much of Suffolk County expired.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 69° Scattered Clouds 86°/67° 86°/67° SEE FULL FORECAST

The weather service said in its Wednesday late afternoon summary: "The region will dry out tonight following a cold front that will pass through this evening. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the 60s, several degrees above normal for early summer."

Wednesday will be sunny and hotter, as the thermometer should reach into the high 80s, the weather service said. "Temperatures will be above normal, with humid conditions continuing," it said.

The forecasts for both Thursday and Friday match Wednesday's. And after a string of at least partly sunny weekends, this Saturday has a 40 percent chance of showers, though Sunday should be mostly sunny.