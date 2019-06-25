TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Possible stray shower but clearing overnight

A crossing guard directs traffic on Route 25A

A crossing guard directs traffic on Route 25A in Miller Place as rain falls on Tuesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Heavier rain departed the area, but Long Islanders could still see a stray shower Tuesday evening before overnight clearing, forecasters said.

Rain was predicted to be "more sporadic,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said of the evening forecast.

An earlier flood advisory in place for much of Suffolk County expired.

The weather service said in its Wednesday late afternoon summary: "The region will dry out tonight following a cold front that will pass through this evening. Clouds will clear out and temperatures will drop into the 60s, several degrees above normal for early summer."

Wednesday will be sunny and hotter, as the thermometer should reach into the high 80s, the weather service said. "Temperatures will be above normal, with humid conditions continuing," it said.

The forecasts for both Thursday and Friday match Wednesday's. And after a string of at least partly sunny weekends, this Saturday has a 40 percent chance of showers, though Sunday should be mostly sunny.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

John Hoge, co-owner of Sea Eagle Boats in Companies seeking ways to survive the trade war
The weather forecast for Thursday. Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in upper 80s
Malik Ellis, 19, attends Islip High Schools senior This LI prom king overcame kidney transplant
This Sands Point property listed for $8.9 million 3 one-of-a-kind LI pools
A rendering of a medical arts center proposed Zoning approval sought for LI medical building
The Lowenstein Pipe deposits stormwater onto the beach Engineers seeking source of bacteria in drain pipe 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search