Tuesday's early sun will be overtaken by clouds, possibly bringing showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the evening, though the temperature should rise a few degrees higher than usual to the mid-80s or 90, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

However, Wednesday is forecast as mostly sunny and drier, with a high of 86.

While the July Fourth holiday might begin with a bit of early morning fog, it also should be mostly sunny, with the thermometer hitting 85, the weather service said.

Friday's weather looks similar, though the humidity will rise.

By that night, however, there is a 30 percent chance of showers, which also could carry into the weekend, the weather service said.