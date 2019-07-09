Thanks to a high pressure front, no rain is forecast until Thursday night and the temperature should be about 5 degrees above normal, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

So Tuesday should be sunny, with a high of about 88. The same is expected Wednesday, but two degrees higher, and Thursday, should be just a touch cooler at 84, the weather service said.

Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm look likely between 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, then a chance of showers through noon Friday, though the precipitation should clear after that, the service said. That will help the temperature rise to 86.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 64° Few Clouds 87°/68° 87°/68° SEE FULL FORECAST

Both Saturday and Sunday, at least for now, should be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.