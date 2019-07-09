TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather:  Lots of sun, highs in upper 80s today

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Thanks  to a high pressure front, no rain is forecast until Thursday night and the temperature should be about 5 degrees above normal, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

So Tuesday should be sunny, with a high of about 88. The same is expected Wednesday, but two degrees higher, and Thursday, should be just a touch cooler at 84, the weather service said.

Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm look likely between 10 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday, then a chance of showers through noon Friday, though the precipitation should clear after that, the service said. That will help the temperature rise to 86.

Both Saturday and Sunday, at least for now, should be sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

