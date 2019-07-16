Anyone wondering what it would be like to live in southern climes will find out this week.

"The weather pattern that will set up is a classic one for giving the area its hottest and stickiest weather," the Islip-based National Weather Service said on Tuesday.

Sweeping in from the south, "This stream of increasing heat and moisture will continue the entire week and last into the weekend," it said."

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, and the high should reach 87.

Coattails from Barry, downgraded to a tropical depression, bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m., the NWS said, though much of the day should be partly sunny with a high around 89.

Heavy rain could fall Wednesday night, the NWS said.

Thursday could bring showers and perhaps a thunderstorm; skies should be cloudy, with a high of about 84, it said.

However, sunny skies could prevail all weekend.

Friday's high could hit 92; Saturday's 96, and Sunday back down to 92, the NWS said.